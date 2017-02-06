RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/06/17 -- Proto Script Pharmaceutical Corp. dba PSP Homecare ("PSP" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: PSCR), a durable medical equipment provider, is pleased to announce the Company is set to launch its expanded marketing strategy.

The planned comprehensive PSP Homecare targeted marketing strategy will include new programs to reach potential customers with compelling radio, online, and direct mail advertising.

"We are all very excited to now be positioned to start a greatly expanded advertising campaign for our products and services, all supported by our own new dedicated call center," stated Michelle Rico, CEO of Proto Script Pharmaceutical Corp. "Over the last the few years, we have proven that our focused power wheelchair/scooter sale and repair business model can be effective within our selected markets with very little advertising. With an increase in available capital that we can put directly into marketing and other growth programs, I am very confident that we can drive more business to our current locations and successfully support more locations nationally."

PSP Homecare currently operates power wheelchair and mobility scooter sale/repair facilities in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Rancho-Cucamonga and Anaheim, California.

About Proto Script Pharmaceutical Corp.

Proto Script Pharmaceutical Corp. dba PSP Homecare provides a comprehensive collection of durable medical equipment (DME) like canes, crutches, walkers, commodes, patient lifts, hospital beds, orthotics (braces), wheelchairs, scooters, power wheelchairs, rehabilitation equipment, and accessories. Currently serving California and Nevada, PSP Homecare has specialized in the repair of power wheelchairs and the sale of orthotics since 2011. The Company deals with a growing list of federal, state and private insurance providers such as Medicare, Medi-Cal, Nevada Care and Blue Cross among several others.

Additional information regarding PSP Homecare can be found at www.psphomecare.com.

Proto Script Pharmaceutical Corp. files reports with the Securities & Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the Company's mission statement and growth strategy, are "forward-looking statements." Although management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

PSP Investor Relations Contact:



Toll-Free: (855) 476-7679

E-mail: Email Contact

Website: www.psphomecare.com



