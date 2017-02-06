BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc at close of business on 3 February 2017 were: 301.88p Capital only (undiluted) 301.88p Capital only (Diluted for treasury shares) 302.70p Including current year income (undiluted) 302.70p Including current year income (Diluted for treasury shares) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the buyback of 75,000 ordinary shares on 23 January 2017, the Company now has 95,295,953 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 15,032,985 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury). 4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).