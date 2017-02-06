PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 03-February-2017 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 397.59p INCLUDING current year revenue 402.70p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 393.42p INCLUDING current year revenue 398.53p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---