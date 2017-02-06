

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) announced the company has raised its normalized earnings per share outlook to $2.95 to $3.15, as compared with its previous guidance of $2.85 to $3.05, to reflect its latest view on timing of acquisitions and divestitures, the further negative impact of foreign exchange and the positive impact of a lower tax rate reflecting anticipated discrete tax benefits. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.99. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's net sales full year guidance range is $14.52 billion to $14.72 billion. This outlook reflects current expectations for timing of acquisitions and divestitures, the negative impact related to foreign exchange and the latest core sales growth expectations. The net sales guidance range represents net sales growth of 9.5 percent to 11.0 percent compared with prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue of $14.94 billion.



The company has broadened its 2017 core sales growth guidance range to 2.5 to 4.0 percent versus its previous guidance of 3.0 to 4.0 percent reflecting revised expectations on the company's businesses with larger U.S. mall-based retail presence given lowered expectations for U.S. retail mall foot traffic. The full year guidance reflects an expectation that the company's core sales growth rate will accelerate through the year as the pace of change related to the company's transformation lessens, with the first quarter core growth about in line with the core sales growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2016.



Fourth-quarter net sales increased 165.0 percent to $4.14 billion, compared with $1.56 billion in the prior year, primarily due to the inclusion of net sales from the acquired Jarden business. Core sales grew 2.5 percent driven by strong results from the Writing, Baby, Home Solutions and Outdoor Solutions businesses. All operating segments reported core sales growth with the exception of the small continuing portion of the Tools segment not held for sale. Normalized net income was $389.9 million compared with $151.1 million in the prior year. Normalized earnings per share increased 42.9 percent to $0.80 compared with $0.56 in the prior year.



