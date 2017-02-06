Düsseldorf Court Orders Fine Against Mouser for Contempt of Preliminary Injunction Regarding a Product of Everlight Based on Nichia's YAG Patent

MUNICH, February 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

As reported in a prior press release, on September 29, 2016, the Düsseldorf District Court in Germany had granted a preliminary injunction against Mouser Electronics Inc. ("Mouser") based on a request of Nichia Corporation ("Nichia"). The court admitted Nichia's arguments that the white LED product "334-15/X1C5-1QSA" manufactured by Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. and distributed by Mouser in Germany infringes Nichia's YAG patent EP 936 682 (DE 697 02 929).

Despite this preliminary injunction, Mouser continued to offer the accused white LED product until 19 October 2016. As a consequence, Nichia filed a request with the Düsseldorf District Court to order a fine against Mouser for contempt of the preliminary injunction.

The Düsseldorf District Court has now admitted Nichia's argument and ordered on January 11, 2017, a fine in the amount of EUR 2,000.00 against Mouser for culpable non-compliance with the preliminary injunction. The order for a fine is not final and can still be remedied by Mouser.

Nichia seeks to protect its patents and other intellectual property rights and takes actions against alleged infringers in any country where appropriate and necessary.

