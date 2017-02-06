

Hazel Renewable Energy VCT2 plc 6 February 2017 Director's declaration



Following the appointment of Matthew Evans to the Board as a non-executive director on 31 January 2017, the Company confirms there is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13 in connection with Matthew's appointment.



