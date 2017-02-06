

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Business leaders said the decision to leave the EU had a negative impact on their business since June, Ipsos Mori survey showed Monday.



The annual Ipsos MORI Captains of Industry study found that 58 percent felt negative impact of Brexit, while 31 percent said the Brexit had made no difference to the business situation.



'However, it is not all doom and gloom,' Ben Page, CEO of Ipsos MORI, said. '32 percent of respondents said they think their business will start to feel the positive effects of leaving the EU in five years' time.'



'Businesses are also ready to adapt in order to survive, and thrive, with 96 percent of business leaders feeling confident that their company can adapt to the consequences of the Brexit outcome,' added Page.



Further, leaders expressed that the most important things for the UK to obtain during negotiations to leave the EU are movement/access of skilled labor, securing free trade/single market, passporting rights, controlled/clarity on immigration, continuing being a trading partner with Europe and tariff agreement.



