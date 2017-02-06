EMI Shielding Materials Market Estimated to Reach US$ 10.75 Bn by 2024: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, February 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled "EMI Shielding Materials (Conductive Coatings, Metals, Conductive Plastics, Laminates, and Others) Market for Defense, Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunications, Aerospace, and Medical - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2016-2024." According to the report, the global EMI Shielding Materials market was valued at US$ 6.08 Bn in 2015 and is anticipated to reach US$ 10.75 Bn by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2016 and 2024.

EMI Shielding is done to prevent other nearby electronics devices from getting damaged due to the radiations such as EMI radiations that are emitted by electronic devices on a large scale. These emissions can alter the functioning of other devise as well as harm the user if the radiations are of higher intensity. There have been large number of developments in EMI Shielding Materials ever since they are been used.

The EMI Shielding Materials products are segmented as follows: Conductive Coatings, Metals, Conductive Plastics, Laminates and Others. Conductive Coatings is being preferred over all types of EMI Shielding Materials that are being used and its consumption is expected to stay constant is the future as well. The reason for the increased use of Conductive Coatings is its superior qualities such as better spreading capacity, and thermal resistance which is an essential criteria for any EMI Shielding Materials. The rate of consumption is expected to increase in the future due to the increasing range of applications of EMI Shielding Materials.

Major application of EMI Shielding Materials are seen in electronics, defense, automotive, telecommunications, and aerospace. They are used in medical as well but in minor quantities compared to other applications.

The use of EMI Shielding Materials in electronics has increased from the last few years and is expected to stay constant in the future. However, the utilization of EMI Shielding Materials in defense and automotive has increased in the present scenario and is expected to grow at a rapid rate in the coming days.

Asia Pacific and North America are the leading regions of the EMI Shielding Materials market, owing to large manufacturing capacities of electronic devices, defense equipment, and automotive. Both the regions constitute more than half of the EMI Shielding Materials market.

The increase in the demand for EMI Shielding Materials is due to the increase in the manufacturing activities in these regions. The region of Asia Pacific is expected to show a growth at rapid rate and is considered to be the leading market for the next few years as well.

As EMI Shielding Materials are being used extensively in almost every field as the chances of the emission of EMI Radiations is high, manufacturers are looking for new alternatives and techniques for developing better shielding materials which would have superior qualities as compared to ones which are being used from before.

EMI Shielding Materials are being used extensively is applications in the present day. The various materials being used for shielding purposes are metals, conductive coatings, laminates, conductive plastics and others such as fabric, and foam. There materials are being used on a large scale for various kinds of applications. As the availability of raw materials is easy, the market is expected to develop at a faster rate.

The market of EMI Shielding Materials is expected to witness a rapid growth in the coming days along with various improvisations and developments which would lead to better types of materials as well as increased use in various applications. The number of players engaged in the market of EMI Shielding Materials are limited at present but are expected to rise in few more years.

Major players in the EMI Shielding Materials market include 3M, Parker Hannifin Corp, HEICO Corporation, Laird, Kitagawa Industries Co., Ltd., SAS Industries, Inc. and Marktek Inc.

The EMI Shielding Materials market has been divided into the following segments.

EMI Shielding Materials Market - Material Analysis

Conductive Coatings

Metals

Conductive Plastics

Laminates

Others

EMI Shielding Materials Market - Application Analysis

Defense

Electronics

Automotive

Telecommunications

Aerospace

Medical

EMI Shielding Materials Market - Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe U.K. France Spain Italy Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa

&

Rest of Middle East & Africa

