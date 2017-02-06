Sollers Consulting and Alfresco announced signing of a partnership agreement, which is formalizing their cooperation. The agreement covers such areas as joint efforts in business development, close cooperation in marketing and sale, as well as it is defining Sollers as a first-choice integrator of BPM and ECM solutions in Europe.

Sollers Consulting, is a technology integrator, specialized in a financial sector, providing both business advisory and implementation of own and a third-party technology. Alfresco is the leading open-source provider ofEnterprise Content Management (ECM) and Business Process Management (BPM) solutions. Both companies have been cooperating since 2011 executing projects for such clients as Proama (in Poland), Touring Assurance (part of AXA Direct, in Belgium) or Bulstrad Vienna Insurance Group (Romania). Both companies will cooperate closely and will intensify joint efforts in marketing, sale and project implementation. The main goal is to grow both Partners businesses in Europe, in financial sector, which is a core focus of Sollers Consulting operations. Especially in CEE region, DACH, the UK and Benelux countries.

- A partnership with the British company - Alfresco, a technology provider, it is an important step towards achieving goals of our international strategy says Grzegorz Podlesny, Senior Manager at Sollers Consulting, responsible for services in the United Kingdom. - After a successful entering into a German market, it is time for the UK and US, which are very promising for us. We are currently working for 4 British clients. We also talk with other insurers from the UK, including London Market.

- Sollers Consulting contributes to our partnership its large, exceptional experience in the financial sector, and its consultancy competencies, as an added value says Robert Crissman, Vice President of Global Channel Sales at Alfresco A dynamic growth of Sollers Consulting in European market gives us a very optimistic perspective for growth of our joint business.

About Sollers Consulting:

Sollers Consulting is an international company specializing in advisory and implementation services for the financial sector. Sollers Consulting is distinguished by an ability to combine business knowledge with expertise in new technologies. The Sollers Consulting team has completed various projects for over 50 financial groups from all over the world. More information can be found at: www.sollers.eu

