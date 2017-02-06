Ganapati plc - Trading Statement

6 February 2017

Ganapati Plc

("Ganapati" or "the Company")

Trading Statement

The Directors wish to advise shareholders the following trading update:

The company's iGaming operative subsidiary Ganapati Malta Ltd, will be exhibiting at the ICE Totally Gaming Show, from 7th to 9th February 2017. The annual exhibition is to be held at the London ExCel, Royal Victoria Dock, London E16 1XL.

This is the only b2b gaming event in the world that brings together the online and offline betting and gaming sectors and provides the most comprehensive shop window on world gambling. In 2016, it attracted just under 30,000 visitors. The Ganapati stand will be hosted by the Company's Chief Operating Officer, Mr Mitsuya Fujimoto who is also the CEO of the Company's subsidiary Ganapati Malta Ltd, as well as COO for the London Operation. A number of colleagues from the Japan office will also be present at the exhibition.

Richard Hogg, director of Ganapati Malta Ltd, explained that the show will endorse the Company's corporate vision. He says that "we are working with the best studios, both internally and externally, to create innovative content that merges Japanese culture and online gambling."

Ganapati also wishes to announce that it has now opened an office in the United States of America as follows:

Los Angeles Office

9701 Wilshire Boulevard

Suite 1000

Beverly Hills

California 90212

This development will allow Ganapati access to the magic of Hollywood design and creativity.

Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Ganapati Plc for the purchase or sale of any securities, nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful.

The Directors of Ganapati Plc accept responsibility for this announcement

