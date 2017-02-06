

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $593 million, or $1.59 per share. This was higher than $461 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $9.18 billion. This was up from $9.15 billion last year.



Tyson Foods Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $593 Mln. vs. $461 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.6% -EPS (Q1): $1.59 vs. $1.15 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 38.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.26 -Revenue (Q1): $9.18 Bln vs. $9.15 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.3%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.90 - $5.05



