ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 02/06/17 -- The advent of the Internet of Things (IoT) has presented industrial companies across all industries with tremendous growth opportunities and challenges as they look to drive more efficiency through automation. As a result, these companies are beginning to rethink how to ensure redundant systems in the connected era, especially as infrastructures and stand-alone applications age. They also are beginning to embrace new availability approaches that minimize costly financial and data losses resulting from unscheduled downtime, especially when they can limit complexity, the involvement of IT when diagnosing problems, and the need for skilled resources at the network edge.

Stratus and ARC will be sharing their unique insights on how to modernize these aging industrial infrastructures in a workshop at the 21st annual ARC Industry Forum at the Renaissance Orlando Hotel in Orlando, Fla., on February 8, 2017. Stratus will be joining Washington Gas in a session moderated by ARC on IT/OT convergence on February 9, 2017. Additionally, at its booth (#29), Stratus will be unveiling a new, easy-to-use downtime calculator that companies onsite can use to quickly and easily determine the actual cost of their unplanned downtime, which they often do not know, to better assess the potential ROI from their modernization initiatives.

"Industrial organizations are launching initial IIoT pilots and seeing positive results. But, broader value and return to the organization is often isolated," said Jason Andersen, Vice President, Business Line Management, Stratus Technologies. "We are encouraged by these first steps and working with customers and partners on broader implementations of IIoT. A key challenge toward that next step has been the reality of insecure, out of date and unreliable edge infrastructures. Stratus helps overcome these stall points with simple, serviceable and continuously available hardware and software solutions that offer a quick and nonintrusive path to a broader IIoT architecture."

"ARC's Forum provides attendees with many solutions for advancing industrial automation and adopting emerging technologies, such as IIoT, digital twin, additive manufacturing, and AR/VR," according to Craig Resnick, Vice President, ARC Advisory Group. "The technology and solutions we are seeing from Stratus will help our clients to further modernize their operations, minimize the challenge of unscheduled downtime and accelerate their business performance at a time of continued market evolution and challenges."

During the Forum, Stratus' Senior Director of Industry Solutions John Fryer and ARC's Resnick will host an informative workshop on "Eliminating Unplanned Downtime; Future-Proofing and Simplifying Automation System Assets" on Wednesday, February 8 from 1:00-1:45 p.m. ET. Additionally, Stratus will join Craig Lightner from Washington Gas and Resnick on a panel on IT/OT Convergence: "Linking Legacy to an Industrial Internet of Things World" on Thursday, February 9 from 8:30-10:00 a.m. ET. Stratus' Andersen will join the group for an accompanying Q&A session.

Stratus debuts at the show with significant credibility in industrial automation, backed by accelerated growth globally, especially from North America. Specifically, Stratus has achieved a 40% increase year-over-year in industrial automation revenue in the Americas. Stratus has seen its largest uptick in the continuous process manufacturing space, with water and wastewater, oil and gas, and food and beverage representing the top segments and contributing 51% of annual industrial automation revenue. Stratus' partnerships with leading industrial automation vendors such as GE Digital, Rockwell Automation, Wonderware and their respective ecosystem partners have been instrumental to this growth.

As a gold sponsor, Stratus will provide interested attendees who visit the booth a personalized cost of downtime assessment and share more about how Stratus is supporting organizations modernizing their industrial automation infrastructure to prepare for the always-on world of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

