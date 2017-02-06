ST. PETERSBURG, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 02/06/17 -- HempTech Corp. (OTC PINK: HTCO), a provider of advanced Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) with sophisticated automation and analytical tools for the cultivators of legal industrial hemp and marijuana, announces today that for January 2017, the Company has accumulated close to $12M in prospective sales for its "grow.droid" platform. The sales pipeline includes prospects for the grow.droid I, the tent based automated grow system, the grow.droid II, container based intelligent automated grow system and Company's GrowCOMM, turnkey consulting and management services for large scale grow facilities. Our January sales pipeline spans across the United States and Canada.

Since the November 2016 momentous vote on legalization, HempTech has reached an important inflection point in establishing itself in growing legal Cannabis market and have become geographically diverse following new products roll outs, strong sales team, significant partnerships, new clients and continued market penetration via existing product lines.

HempTech began strengthening its sales team by appointing Mr. Keith Richter as its director of sales beginning of January 2017. The appointment ensued in hiring field sales individuals in the States of Florida, Oregon, California and Colorado. The Company has also began negotiating important partnerships with industry veterans and successful technology companies in the Cannabis industry. Moving forward, Company's most important growth blueprint includes "growth by acquisition".

With legal cannabis sales in the United States achieving close to $6.7 billion in 2016 and reaching toward $22 billion in 2020 (Arcview Market Research), HempTech's grow automation technology and its patented products and services will be a catalyst for the industry in the 21st century.

"We are looking forward to work aggressively to close most of the prospects in the January sales pipeline and continue our success in the coming months. Offering the only intelligent controlled environment automation for the growers of all size, HempTech will prove to be an invaluable innovator to the industry and its essence of advocacy," Mr. Verghese, COO of HempTech, stated.

HempTech is committed to bring cutting edge technology to cannabis growers everywhere. Through the perfect blend of technology and human experience, HempTech bring you the best in automation systems.

About HempTech Corp

HempTech Corp (OTC PINK: HTCO), a Nevada corporation, is a provider of advanced Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) with sophisticated automation and analytical tools for the cultivators of legal industrial hemp and cannabis. We design and engineer specialized products using advanced sensors, process control techniques, big data aggregation, analytics and security solutions so cannabis growers can easily and effectively control every aspect of their operation. Through HempTech technologies, virtually every component of the plants' vegetative growth matrix and flower harvest is automated, documented and available in visible format both in real time and historically. This simplifies operations and ensures that the baselines set by the master grower are adhered to by the cultivation staff.

The Intelligent Automation Technology engineered for agricultural operations featuring CognetiX Cultivation Automation & Analytic Software drives improvement in productivity, efficiency, quality and sustainability. This industrial grade advanced Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) with analytical technology software, is being made available to small and large size cultivators that are not yet available in the Cannabis market. HempTech's goal is to provide cost effective and efficient cultivation of indoor cannabis through intelligent technologies and process control platforms.

HempTech's mission is to establish a reputation in the cannabis industry as a one-stop-shop that provides all the infrastructure elements required by growers in a manner that is fully integrated, state-of-the-art, and secure. Products include the SPIDer™ (Secure Perimeter Intrusion Detection), SmartSense™, SmartEnergy, and analytics dashboard CognetiX™ through which HempTech Corp. provides growers unparalleled data analysis capabilities to Know Your Grow. HempTech -- America's Future Taking Root Today.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements covered within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our services and products, statements about future market conditions, supply and demand conditions, and other expectations, intentions and plans contained in this press release that are not historical fact and involve risks and uncertainties. Our expectations regarding future revenues depend upon our ability to develop and supply products and services that we may not produce today and that meet defined specifications. When used in this press release, the words "plan," "expect," "believe," and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and changes in pervasive markets. This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

