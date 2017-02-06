ManpowerGroup Selects Erecruit' Enterprise Staffing Software Technology Platform

World's Workforce Expert Chooses Erecruit as a Competitive Technology Advantage for Manpower and Experis in North America

BOSTON, Feb. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Erecruit announced today that ManpowerGroup, the world leader in innovative workforce solutions, has chosen its enterprise staffing software platform to help drive productivity, profitability and efficiency in North America.

ManpowerGroup connects more than 70,000 people in North America to meaningful work across a wide range of skills and industries every day. Its Manpower and Experis brands will leverage the configurability and functionality provided by Erecruit's enterprise staffing platform to boost operational efficiency, simplify the enterprise software footprint and empower further growth across North America.

"With skills needs changing faster than ever and 46 percent of U.S. employers experiencing talent shortages, it's important to have tools that advance our technological capabilities and continue to scale our business in the digital age," said Michael Stull, Senior Vice President, Manpower North America. "Blending our high-touch approach with Erecruit's high-tech capabilities allows us to put more people to work, help them get ahead and connect their skills to the needs of our clients."

"This marks another major milestone in Erecruit's position of being the number one choice for the largest enterprise staffing firms," said Dave Perotti, Chief Executive Officer, Erecruit. "Erecruit's software will help ManpowerGroup address the most complex workforce challenges organizations face today while making sure it delivers the right individual to the right job, faster and with better business results."

To learn more about Erecruit's enterprise staffing software technology platform, visit www.erecruit.com.

AboutErecruit

Erecruitis the leading innovator in enterprise staffing software, VMS and onboarding solutions for large staffing firms and employers.Erecruituses modern, standards-based technologies to provide a highly scalable and configurable solution that allows today's best firms to put their clients, candidates and vendors at the heart of their businesses. To learn more, visit www.erecruit.com.Erecruitis a trademark of Erecruit Holdings, LLC.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN) is the world's workforce expert, creating innovative workforce solutions for nearly 70 years. We connect more than 600,000 people to meaningful work across a wide range of skills and industries every day. Through our ManpowerGroup family of brands - Manpower®, Experis®, Right Management® and ManpowerGroup® Solutions - we help more than 400,000 clients in 80 countries and territories address their critical talent needs, providing comprehensive solutions to resource, manage and develop talent. In 2016, ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the sixth consecutive year and one of Fortune's Most Admired Companies, confirming our position as the most trusted and admired brand in the industry. See how ManpowerGroup makes powering the world of work humanly possible: www.manpowergroup.com.

