Spin Master Wins Three Prestigious UK 2017 Toy of the Year Awards

TORONTO, February 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Egg-ceptional Success for Hatchimals, winning the 2017 Toy of the Year

PAW Patrol on a Roll withTwo Awards

Spin Master Corp., ("Spin Master") (TSX: TOY) - a leading global children's entertainment company - continues to win global industry recognition and awards for its innovative brands and products.

Presented by the British Toy & Hobby Association and the Toy Retailers Association, Spin Master won three coveted UK Toy of the Year Awards:Toy of the Year 2017forHatchimals, as well as two awards for PAW Patrol - the global preschool phenomenon -LICENSED Toy of the YearforPAW PatrolandPRESCHOOL Toy of the Yearforthe PAW Patroller.The company also showed its Fall 2017 products at The Toy Fair (UK) January 24-26thwhere they were positively received.

Celebrating the company's success in the UK, Hedley Barnes, Spin Master's General Manager Northern Europe, said, "These awards are a testament to the incredible work that we do as an innovative company, every day. It has been an unprecedented year for Spin Master and we are so proud to receive this recognition in the UK for the continued success of PAW Patrol and the Hatchimals phenomenon."

Speaking about the Toy of the Year win, Phil Hooper, Spin Master Toys UK Commercial Director - Marketing, commented, "It's remarkable to receive three Toy of the Year Awards and two runner-up awards. With Hatchimals, we knew we had something special but they have truly exceeded all expectations. We are also thrilled with the awards for PAW Patrol, which continues to be loved by preschoolers in the UK and around the world. The educational programming and playful toys from the show have established Spin Master as an entertainment powerhouse. We're committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation, creativity and fun and it's incredibly gratifying for us to receive such recognition from the British Toy & Hobby Association and the Toy Retailers Association."

These significant awards come just weeks before Toy Fair New York, which takes place from February 18-21st, 2017. There, Spin Master has been nominated for 9 Toy of the Year Awards from the Toy Industry Association in the US, across 8 categories, including Innovative Toy of the Year for Hatchimals.

About Spin Master

Spin Master is a leading global children's entertainment company that creates, designs, manufactures, and markets a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands, including Zoomer' Dino, Bakugan Battle Brawlers', Air Hogs®, and the 2016 Toys of the Year, Bunchems and Meccanoid G15. Since 2005, Spin Master has received 82 TIA Toy of the Year (TOTY) nominations with 18 wins across a variety of product categories. Spin Master has been recognized with 13 TOTY nominations for Innovative Toy of the Year, more than any of its competitors. Spin Master is among a limited number of companies that not only develop and produce global entertainment properties, characters, and content, but also monetize that content through the creation, sale, and licensing of products. To date, Spin Master has produced six television series, including the 2007 hit series Bakugan Battle Brawlers and its current hit PAW Patrol, which is broadcast in over 160 countries and territories globally. Spin Master employs over 1,000 people globally with offices in Canada, the United States, Mexico, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Australia.

Tara Tucker, Vice President, Global Marketing Communications, Spin Master Ltd., tarat@spinmaster.com