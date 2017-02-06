New features enable easier, effective and more secure teamwork across projects

SDL (LSE:SDL) today announced the latest release of SDL Trados GroupShare 2017, giving project managers a wealth of new features to enhance the way they work and manage localization projects. The new version provides best-in-class collaboration tools to reduce translation professionals' workloads, while empowering localization teams to work faster and smarter.

Understanding the need to securely translate and share confidential documentation, SDL Trados GroupShare 2017 facilitates secure collaboration between internal and external translators and teams. When a file is assigned, the translator is automatically granted access to the project, relevant translation memory or terminology assets. Once that project is completed, access is automatically removed saving time for project managers while ensuring the highest security standards for organizations. The new project management dashboard is a crucial addition to enable tracking and reporting on project progress and overall workloads.

Modernizing and streamlining the workflow of translation teams is something we have taken enormous pride in over the past 25 years," said Massimo Ghislandi, Executive VP of Translation Productivity, SDL. "Our historical knowledge and understanding of the pain points project managers and translation teams face every day is something we take into consideration when developing new solutions. The latest version of SDL Trados GroupShare 2017 addresses these issues, putting the user in the driver's seat with more control and flexibility to work smarter."

The latest version of SDL Trados GroupShare empowers translation teams to work faster and more efficiently by enabling simultaneous collaboration on any project. As users share project files, terminology and translation memories, they can streamline project processes and remove manual, error-prone ways of working.

The new version includes the following features and benefits:

Enhanced security with Dynamic Resource Access providing the highest level of security for customers

Increased transparency with Project Management Dashboard allowing project managers to receive a quick overview of all project statuses at a glance

Ability to create and manage projects online, making it easier than ever to create recurring projects

New, improved web user experience allowing for even easier and more flexible project management

Works with all modern browsers and mobile devices, enabling the flexibility and accessibility needed regardless of location

Offers secure and customizable online portals to customers with the project creation REST API

To learn more about SDL Trados GroupShare 2017, please visit our website or read our blog.

About SDL

SDL (LSE:SDL) is the global innovator in language translation technology, services and content management. Over the past 25 years we've delivered transformative business results by enabling powerfully nuanced digital experiences with customers around the world. Are you in the know? Find out why 79 out of the top 100 global brands work with us at SDL.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170206005104/en/

Contacts:

SDL

Denis Davies

ddavies@sdl.com

or

PAN Communications

Emily Holt Jenny Radloff

+1 617-502-4300

sdl@pancomm.com