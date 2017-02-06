

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) reported first-quarter net income to company of $593 million or $1.59 per share compared to $461 million or $1.15 per share, previous year. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.26 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



First-quarter sales were $9.18 billion compared to $9.15 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter. Total company sales volume increased 2.4% from prior year.



Tom Hayes, CEO of Tyson Foods, said: 'The year is off to the best start in company history with record earnings, record operating income and record cash flows. Return on sales for each operating segment was in or above the normalized range. The tremendous returns generated in the Beef and Pork segments are providing fuel for growth in our value-added Chicken and Prepared Foods segments.'



For fiscal 2017, Tyson Foods expects EPS in a range of $4.90-$5.05, representing a 12% increase from adjusted EPS of fiscal 2016. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $4.83. For fiscal 2017, the company expects sales to be flat compared to fiscal 2016 as it grow sales volume across each segment, offset by the impact of lower beef prices.



'Due to our outstanding performance in Beef and Pork and strong market conditions in the first quarter, we are raising our annual earnings guidance. We expect the earnings cadence for the remainder of the fiscal year to follow more normal patterns, including the seasonality typical of our second quarter,' Tom Hayes, CEO said.



In fiscal 2017, Tyson Foods expects to continue share repurchases under its share repurchase program. As of December 31, 2016, 31.7 million shares remain authorized for repurchases.



