eTopaz Chooses SBTech as its iGaming and Sportsbook Supplier

LONDON, February 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

eTopaz, the exclusive sportsbook of the monopoly state lottery of Azerbaijan, Azerinteltek's Topaz brand, has announced that it will power its future growth with SBTech's award-winning fully managed platform to benefit from SBTech's sportsbook experience in a deal with of one of the industry's leading providers of iGaming platform and sports betting solutions and services.

EL member Azerinteltek offers sports betting both online and through a network of over 500 retail locations under the brand Topaz. eTopaz is the sole exclusive online licensed dealer of Azelinteltek, serving tens of thousands of users within Azerbaijan. Following the launch of the SBTech platform, its customers will now be able to enjoy a wide range of cutting-edge sports betting features, including a customisable, fully responsive front-end, partial cash out and 'bank my stake' options, automatic enhanced combo bets, best-in-class live betting and a fully comprehensive offering of live streaming.

Supported by the Chameleon360 iGaming platform, eTopaz will take advantage of a full suite of player management services, including configurable bonusing, payment processing, CRM, internal marketing operations and advanced reporting. In addition, the company will benefit from unrivalled big data analytics, allowing ever-increasing levels of personalisation, engagement and bet suggestions.

SBTech was awarded the contract via a competitive tender, having demonstrated its compliance with all regulatory requirements. This is the second time in recent months that the company has succeeded in partnering with a major lottery operator, following its deal with Sazka, the dominant lottery player in the Czech Republic, which also holds equity in OPAP, the Greek state lottery, as well as Casinos Austria and various other operators.

eTopaz CEO and Azerinteltek Board Member, Altay Aliyev, said: "In order to build on our position as the sole online sports betting operator in Azerbaijan, we have taken the decision to partner with SBTech, on account of the strength of its award-winning sportsbook. The Chameleon360 platform's wide range of revenue-generating features and the company's demonstrable commitment to innovation and proven versatility were pivotal in our choice, and we anticipate substantial growth as a result of the new products we shall be offering to our customers."

Richard Carter, CEO of SBTech, commented: "We are delighted to be launching our sportsbook with eTopaz and providing our market-leading platform and fully managed sports betting services. This agreement further advances our strategy of becoming the foremost provider of sports betting solutions to state lotteries, as well the leading supplier of platform products and services in regulated markets."

About SBTech:

SBTech is an industry-leading provider of fully-managed and semi-managed sports betting solutions and services in regulated markets, thanks to the world-class coverage of its sportsbook, unrivalled multi award-winning in-play betting, complete Omni-channel solution and its innovative and uniquely configurable Chameleon360 iGaming Platform.

About eTopaz:

eTopaz was founded on January 19, 2010 with the goal of evaluating the investment potential of Azerbaijan in the sport betting sector. Topaz - a commercial trademark of Azerinteltek - was launched in 2011 as the sole legal sports betting game operator in the country. In 2013, it launched greyhound racing games and started selling state lottery products. Since 2012, Topaz has been the main sponsor of the football Premier League of Azerbaijan.

