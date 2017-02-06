Nasdaq Clearing has updated the figures for calculation of capital requirement towards the exposure on the Financial, Commodities, and Seafood markets default fund using the SA-CCR methodology.
The CCP capital calculation parameters are found on the link below.
CRD IV CCP notification (hypothetical capital)
For further information concerning this clearing notice please contact risk.management@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 405 70 88.
