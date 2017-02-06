

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were flat Monday morning as traders continued to weigh rising U.S. production against OPEC supply quotas.



Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's new U.S. administration on Friday imposed fresh sanctions on Iran.



It remains to be seen whether the move will restrict the flow of oil from Iran, but markets remain anxious about the breakdown in relations after some thaw under the Obama Administration.



Crude oil for March was up 10 cents at $53.91 a barrel, having bounced around these levels for the past month.



In economic news from Friday, the U.S. generated 227,000 new jobs in January to mark the biggest gain in four months, the Labor Department said this morning. The unemployment rate rose to 4.8% as more Americans were looking for work.



