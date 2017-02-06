

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sysco Corp. (SYY) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $282.35 million, or $0.51 per share. This was up from $275.37 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.8% to $13.46 billion. This was up from $12.15 billion last year.



Sysco Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $282.35 Mln. vs. $275.37 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.5% -EPS (Q2): $0.51 vs. $0.48 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.2% -Revenue (Q2): $13.46 Bln vs. $12.15 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.8%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX