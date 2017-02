Gledhow Investments plc

("Gledhow" or the "Company")

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

6 February 2017

Gledhow Investments plc announces that at the Company's AGM held on 6 February 2017, all resolutions were duly passed by shareholders.

