75,85 Euro
+0,53 %
WKN: 870752 ISIN: FR0000125346 Ticker-Symbol: IIE 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
EURONEXT-100
06.02.2017 | 14:28
(4 Leser)
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

INGENICO: INGENICO GROUP: Q4 Revenue & FY Results 2016 Conference Call Invitation

Philippe Lazare
Chairman and CEO

is pleased to invite you to our quarterly and full year earnings call on

Thursday, February 23rd at 6pm (CET)

Please dial the following numbers to join the call:

               Conference code: 961202

  • Dial-in FR:       +33 (0)1 70 99 32 08
  • Dial-in U.K:      +44 (0) 20 7162 0077
  • Dial-in U.S.A:   +1 646 851 2407

A press release and a presentation will be available on www.ingenico.com (http://www.ingenico.com/) prior to the call at (5:45pm).

About Ingenico Group
Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise. Learn more at (http://www.ingenico.com/)www.ingenico.com (http://www.ingenico.com/) twitter.com/Ingenico

Contacts

Investors
Caroline Alamy
Investor Relations Manager
caroline.alamy@ingenico.com (mailto:caroline.alamy@ingenico.com)
(T) / 01 58 01 85 09

  		 
PDF VERSION (http://hugin.info/143483/R/2076147/780730.pdf)


Source: INGENICO via Globenewswire

