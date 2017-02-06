Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Mobile Business Process Management Market (2016 2022)" report to their offering.
Mobile BPM solutions support the organizations to enhance their business processes and the functionalities of these processes, thus enabling superior management of resources and speeding the decision-making process. To ensure a stable market share, the need for robust operational processes, coordinated functionality, and optimum productivity to reduce cost of operations is vital. Businesses can remain profitable and in the market space only with differentiated processes.
In many instances, it is the internal Operational Support Systems (OSS) and Business Support Systems (BSS) that give leaders in the ecosystem an edge by enabling operational efficiency. Mobile BPM has competing technologies that are limiting its adoption rate. Enterprise apps like CRM and business intelligence (BI) have already made way into the businesses and enterprise and are readily accepted into the process.
The verticals covered within the scope of the report are banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), public sector, retail, telecom and IT, healthcare, manufacturing and other sectors. In 2015, the BFSI sector dominated the Mobile Business Process Management market by vertical. Based on the deployment type, the Europe Mobile Business Process Management market is further segmented across cloud based deployment and on-premise.
Companies Mentioned:
- Alien Vault, Inc.
- BAE Systems
- FireEye, Inc.
- Fujitsu Limited
- HP Enterprise Company
- IBM Corporation
- Logrhythm, Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Open Text Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Scope and Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Overview
4. Europe Mobile Business Process Management Market by Organization Size
5. Europe Mobile Business Process Management Market by Solution Type
6. Europe Mobile Business Process Management Market by Deployment Type
7. Europe Mobile Business Process Management Market by Function
8. Europe Mobile Business Process Management Market by Vertical
9. Europe Mobile Business Process Management Market by Country
10. Company Profiles
