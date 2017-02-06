WILDWOOD, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 02/06/17 -- The present correspondence is to deliver great news to the public and to explain shareholders a general idea, interest and opportunity in future company activity.

In the spite of today's world economy eFUEL EFN CORP. (OTC: EFLN) has great potential to expand its position in domestic and international markets. The company has long-term growing objectives and management is confident in its potential to obtain an IMPORT-EXPORT license to expand operations globally toward building exponential shareholder value for the long-term.

The EFLN business plan is developed in five divisions that represents and exists as an asset holding entity with goals to purchase and integrate target acquisitions into one existing investment-holding business structure. The corporation has intangible, tangible assets of $19,142,047.93 (See 2016 Annual Report with OTC Market) and no large debt. In addition, the company completed negotiating its lease purchase agreement with The Liberty Mines Group which is located on 2,905 acres of land and minerals with an estimated valued over 500,000,000.00.

"The Liberty Mines Group is immersed in a historically rich gold bearing trend, as stated and released by state and federal agencies, historians, geologists, scientists, and gold mining experts regarding this region. This collection is not only saturated with historic gold production, but surrounded on all sides by a multi-billon dollar gold deposit. It is our opinion that the Liberty Mines Group, represents an incredible opportunity to recover mass quantities of gold within a proven trend which boasts a phenomenal record of gold production unlike any in the USA".

This property with 2,905 acres of land and 21 gold mines with other minerals presents to eFUEL EFN CORPORATION a great investment. This land and gold reserve deposits gives the company financial stability and excellent opportunity to have lager assets.

Together with constructive work and good planning, execs are confident in long-term growth capabilities based on their development structure and a potential for prosperity in the future that will create and extend shareholder value. In this stage of business, the company is equipped with funding, knowledge and wisdom to continue operation in this difficult economic environment.

The company "EFLN" has great potential to benefit from recent election of Republican President. The proposed economic changes of the President-elect Donald J. Trump encourage investments and creation of wealth, which execs feel is beneficial to the company and shareholders.

The eFUEL EFN CORPORATION employ Mr. Slavoljub Stefanovic to perform duty as a Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Stefanovic has managed over a billion dollar fund with EURO-AMERICA FINANCE NETWORK, INC. He has the ability to improve eFUEL EFN CORPORATION financial goals.

The information is to present company to the investors to analyze the company, and to take into consideration on investment in a great company that we are building.

This press release has information that contain forward looking statement with meaning of Section 27A of securities Act1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act 1933 as amended and Have in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act 1954, both which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created in connection, with that investor are cautioned that all forwarding statements involve risks uncertainties including eFUEL EFN CORPORATION.

Slavoljub Stefanovic

CFO

EFUEL EFN CORPORATION

Phone. 352-399-6278



