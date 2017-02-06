For the seventh consecutive year, Ensco plc (NYSE: ESV) has earned first place for total customer satisfaction in the Offshore Drilling segment of the Oilfield Products Services Customer Satisfaction Survey conducted by EnergyPoint Research. The annual survey is the industry benchmark for customer satisfaction in the global oilfield.

Ensco led all offshore drilling contractors in the survey by receiving top honors in 12 of 18 categories including total customer satisfaction; safety and environment; performance and reliability; job quality; ultra-deepwater wells; deepwater wells; horizontal and directional wells; shelf wells; and special applications. Ensco also ranked first in the Middle East N. Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America Mexico.

CEO and President Carl Trowell stated, "While market conditions have been challenging, our offshore crews and onshore employees have stayed focused on delivering high levels of performance for our customers. We are honored to be recognized by our customers as the best offshore driller in terms of total satisfaction. It is a testament to Ensco's high-quality workforce and our commitment to safety and operational excellence."

The independent survey was conducted as part of EnergyPoint Research's 2016 industry-wide Oilfield Products Services Survey, comprising thousands of in-depth evaluations.

Ensco plc (NYSE: ESV) brings energy to the world as a global provider of offshore drilling services to the petroleum industry. For more than 29 years, the Company has focused on operating safely and going beyond customer expectations. Ensco is ranked first in total customer satisfaction in the latest independent survey by EnergyPoint Research the seventh consecutive year that Ensco has earned this distinction. Operating one of the newest ultra-deepwater rig fleets and a leading premium jackup fleet, Ensco has a major presence in the most strategic offshore basins across six continents. Ensco plc is an English limited company (England No. 7023598) with its registered office and corporate headquarters located at 6 Chesterfield Gardens, London W1J 5BQ. To learn more, visit our website at www.enscoplc.com.

EnergyPoint Research, Inc. provides independent research regarding the oil and gas industry's satisfaction with the products and services it purchases and utilizes. Founded in 2003, the firm now publishes its closely watched annual customer satisfaction ratings and rankings in five industry segments: onshore drilling, offshore drilling, oilfield services, oilfield products and midstream services. For more information regarding EnergyPoint Research or its independent oilfield supplier surveys, visit the company's website at www.energypointresearch.com or contact the company at info@energypointresearch.com.

