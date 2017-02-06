sprite-preloader
Montag, 06.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,24 Euro		+0,011
+4,80 %
WKN: A14ZLV ISIN: CA64128D2032 Ticker-Symbol: 28N 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEVADA EXPLORATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEVADA EXPLORATION INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,241
0,26
14:29
0,241
0,259
13:59
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEVADA EXPLORATION INC
NEVADA EXPLORATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEVADA EXPLORATION INC0,24+4,80 %