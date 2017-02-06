Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe IoT Security Market (2016 2022)" report to their offering.

IoT security concerns with creating a safe environment for connected devices and networks in the Internet of things (IoT). The Internet of Things encapsulates objects and entities known, in this context as things with unique identifiers and with an ability to automatically transfer data over an established network.

Larger part of the share in IoT communication emerges from computing devices and embedded sensor systems used in industrial machine-to-machine (M2M) communication, smart energy grids, home and building automation, vehicle to vehicle communication and wearable computing devices. To improve security levels of IoT devices, the network access must be restricted and should be segmented into its own secure network. The secure networks must then be under surveillance and monitored for activities that are not authorized. Potential threats must be monitored and action should be taken in cases where breach is eminent.

The countries covered in the reports are Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe. Germany is the dominating country in the Europe IoT Security market. Rest of Europe would witness maximum CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2022).

Companies Mentioned:

Check Point Software Technologies

Cisco Systems, Inc.

FireEye, Inc.

HP Enterprise Company

IBM Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Symantec Corporation



Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Europe IOT Security Market by Type

5. Europe IOT Security Market By Solution Type

6. Europe IOT Security Market By Application

7. Europe IOT Security Market By Vertical

8. Europe IOT Security Market By Country

9. Company Profiles

