The subscription options in Cyxone AB will be delisted. Last day of trading for CYXO TO 1 will be February 8, 2017.



Security name: Cyxone AB TO 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CYXO TO 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0008268072 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 123270 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 1 TO entitle subscription of 1 share/5 SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: January 30-February 8, 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: February 8, 2017 ----------------------------------------------------------------



