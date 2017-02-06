The subscription options in Xintela AB will be delisted. Last day of trading for XINTO TO will be February 8, 2017.



Security name: Xintela AB TO ----------------------------- Short name: XINT TO ----------------------------- ISIN code: SE0007783543 ----------------------------- Orderbook ID: 120380 -----------------------------



Terms: 1 TO entitle subscription of 1 share/5 SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: January 30-February 08, 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: February 8, 2017 ----------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on + 46 8 463 83 00.