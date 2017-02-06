sprite-preloader
Montag, 06.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,207 Euro		-0,004
-0,33 %
WKN: A2AHAM ISIN: KYG669641006 Ticker-Symbol: 9OR 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OCEAN RIG UDW INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OCEAN RIG UDW INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,204
1,269
16:12
1,202
1,27
16:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OCEAN RIG UDW INC
OCEAN RIG UDW INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OCEAN RIG UDW INC1,207-0,33 %