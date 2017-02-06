

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump has attacked the judge who suspended the travel ban imposed on Middle East immigrants, and warned that he will be responsible if something happens.



An Executive Order signed by Trump on 27 January halts the entire US refugee program for 120 days, bars entry of refugees from seven mostly Muslim countries - Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somali, Sudan, Syria and Yemen - for 90 days, and suspends entry of Syrians until further notice.



A district court judge in Washington state on Friday passed an order halting the executive order.



In an appeal against the lower court order, the Justice Department requested the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco to reinstate the ban, but the federal appeals court rejected it a day after.



'Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system,' Trump said on Twitter Sunday referring to Judge James Robart.



'The judge opens up our country to potential terrorists and others that do not have our best interests at heart. Bad people are very happy,' according to him.



The President later tweeted that he has instructed Homeland Security to check people coming into the United States 'VERY CAREFULLY'. He blamed the courts for 'making the job very difficult.'



