Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2017) - CVR Medical Corp. (TSXV: CVM) (FSE: B3BN) (OTCQB: CRRVF) ("CVR Medical") has retained the services of DuVal & Associates, P.A., a Minneapolis-based, regulatory law firm focused on counsel within the medical device and pharmaceutical industries. In addition to its strategic advisory role, DuVal & Associates will represent CVR throughout the process of FDA approvals and clearances for its "Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS)" device.

With over thirteen years of experience working on behalf of clients seeking FDA clearances and approvals, DuVal & Associates has established a worldwide reputation for streamlining regulatory procedures and right-sizing FDA's demand for data. Their expertise in managing submissions, including formal filings, quantitative and qualitative trial data analysis, and in-person negotiations between the FDA and client will guide CVR with best practices for preparation and efficiency. CVR Medical Chief Operating Officer Tony Robinson expresses confidence in the results the partnership will help achieve, stating, "As we approach the point of FDA submissions for the CSS, we feel our position could not be stronger with regard to our legal regulatory support. Mark DuVal and his staff have an incredible track record of success, and we look forward to having their familiarity with and insight into this process."

Mark DuVal, President and founder of DuVal & Associates, states, "We are truly excited to be working with CVR. We always embrace the challenge of helping companies meet FDA requirements at the lowest cost and fastest times possible. As an organization, we are meeting face to face with representatives from the FDA more often than any other group in the country, and we do it to ensure great products like [the CSS] become available to patients and their physicians as soon possible."

For additional information on the organization, leadership, and current news please visit the company website www.CVRMed.com

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical is a company that is involved in an equal parts joint venture with CVR Global Inc. (the "Joint Venture"). The Joint Venture operates in the medical industry focused on the commercialization of a proprietary subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology and has patents to a diagnostic device designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. CVR Medical is managed by a proven technical team. CVR Medical trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CVM.

About DuVal & Associates, P.A.

DuVal & Associates is a boutique law firm located in Minneapolis, Minnesota that specializes in FDA regulations for products at all stages of the product life cycle. DuVal's clientele includes companies that market and manufacture pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biologics, nutritional supplements and foods. These clients range in size from global Fortune 500 companies to small start-ups. For more information, please visit the company website at www.duvalfdalaw.com.

