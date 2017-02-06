Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Streaming Analytics Market (2016 2022)" report to their offering.

Streaming analytics platforms support extraction of value based inputs from data-in-motion. It is similar in process, as with traditional systems, that extract data from data-at-rest. The ultimate goal of implementing streaming analytics is to harness the power of decision making in the go, with real-time data backup. With Streamline analytics, it is easy to inspect, correlate and analyze data as it flows into applications and databases from varied sources. Significant acceleration is witnessed across a wide array of industries such as retail, financial services, healthcare, telecom, energy, and ad tech.

Streaming analytics allows real-time visualization of the business performance and cut preventable losses, automate immediate actions, and detect emergency situations. An increasing number of enterprises are evaluating different technologies for deploying streaming analytics; therefore, allocating funds for the technology will be a call for action. Creating business use cases and detailing business value will be required as part of the due diligence process.

Herein are the potential areas where streaming analytics adds value: routine business operations (real time systems), cutting preventable losses, finding and monetizing missed opportunities (increased revenue, cost saving), and creating new opportunities for new business models, products, services, revenue.

Companies Mentioned:

IBM Corporation

Informatica Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Software AG

Tibco Software Inc.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Europe Streaming Analytics Market By Type

5. Europe Streaming Analytics Market by Application

6. Europe Streaming Analytics Market By Deployment

7. Europe Streaming Analytics Market By Vertical

8. Europe Streaming Analytics Market By Country

9. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b9z5pj/europe_streaming

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170206005627/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Data Analytics