PORTLAND, OR -- (Marketwired) -- 02/06/17 -- IOTAS, an innovator in premier smart apartment technology, today announced that Tim Enwall, former head of Nest Labs and former CEO of Revolv, has joined the company's board of directors. Additionally, Haley Taylor, a co-founder and former head of Engineering and Product at Revolv, will serve as a consultant to IOTAS.

"I am honored to have Tim join our board. His extensive industry experience, as well as his knowledge of building and growing an Internet of Things (IoT) company, will be valuable to IOTAS as we address the need of property owners and developers to offer smart, connected home solutions in the rental market," said Sce Pike, founder and CEO of IOTAS. "Tim has already added value to our team, introducing us to Haley, who brings strong technical expertise in the smart home market. Tim's and Haley's expertise, combined with that of current board member Dennis Wilde, who is known for his innovations in the real estate development market, gives our team the edge to strategically expand the footprint of our Smart Apartment Platform deployments."

With its Smart Apartment Platform, IOTAS enables property owners and developers to quickly and easily deliver a complete connected home experience for technology-savvy renters. Unlike many point solutions on the market today, the IOTAS platform supports a wide variety of smart, connected devices -- smart switches, outlets, thermostats, presence control devices and sensors that are installed during new construction or retrofits, as well as add-on products like Nest, Google Home and Amazon Alexa.

IOTAS delivers benefits to both property owners and renters. Property managers can use the IOTAS platform to control vacant units and common areas through a centralized dashboard, as well as deliver premium smart home services that improve their bottom line. And, residents can manage their homes from anywhere in the world using the IOTAS Home app, which supports various aspects of day-to-day life, from lighting and temperature control to voice integration, door locks and more.

The IOTAS Smart Apartment Platform was recently recognized as a CES 2017 Innovation Awards Honoree for its unique ability to roll out a scalable IoT solution for today's highly competitive rental market.

"The path to mass adoption of the smart home is through fully packaged solutions, like the IOTAS platform, which is quickly gaining traction in the multifamily dwelling market because of its focus on the needs of both the building owner and occupant," said Enwall. "I'm excited to join the IOTAS board for two reasons: The great potential of the IOTAS platform for transforming the smart rental home market, potentially reaching one-third of U.S. consumers who are not homeowners; and the passion, energy and entrepreneurial spirit that Sce displays in her leadership of the company as it taps into that potential."

