Carolon Capital Ltd ("Carolon") and Victory Capital ("Victory") today announced the launch of two UCITS funds focused on emerging market strategies. The Victory Sophus Emerging Markets UCITS Fund ("Sophus Fund") and the Victory Expedition Emerging Markets Small Cap UCITS Funds ("Expedition Fund") (collectively, the "Funds") have been approved by the Central Bank of Ireland and are structured as sub-funds of Carolon's Dublin-based umbrella entity, Carolon Investment Funds plc.

The Sophus Fund is managed by Victory's Sophus Capital franchise. The Sophus team, which has investment professionals located around the world, integrates quantitative and fundamental research to identify emerging market companies across all market caps with the potential for sustained above-average earnings growth at attractive valuations.

The Expedition Fund is managed by Victory's Expedition Investment Partners franchise. Expedition has been a pioneer in managing small cap portfolios outside the U.S., employing a consistent process across geographies. The Expedition team employs a disciplined fundamental approach to identify emerging and frontier market small-cap companies operating in industries offering attractive investment opportunities as a result of secular changes.

"The UCITS fund model provides Victory with a unique opportunity to further diversify our investor base outside of the U.S.," said David Brown, Victory's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "By partnering with Carolon, our Sophus and Expedition franchises can offer their specialized strategies to a broader group of investors while continuing to focus solely on the investment management of their funds."

Victory will serve as the Investment Manager to the Funds and has been cleared by the Central Bank of Ireland. With approximately $55 billion in assets under management and advisement, Victory is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. Through its 11 autonomous investment franchises, Victory offers investment advisory services to institutional, retirement and retail investors through a wide range of strategies.

Carolon will serve as the Distributor and Promoter for the Funds. Through its experience in structuring new products and distributing funds in Europe, Carolon will facilitate the ongoing administrative oversight of Victory's UCITS funds and will work closely with Victory's distribution team to manage marketing for the Funds.

"We are very proud to partner with Victory to capitalize on the significant opportunities that exist in the UCITS market," commented Tim Smith, President of Carolon. "Bringing Victory's expertise to a widely accepted product outside of the U.S. will provide new entry points for investors to tap into the resources of a highly respected and successful manager."

The Prospectus, Supplements, investor applications and key investor information documents for the Funds can be found at www.caroloncapital.com.

ABOUT CAROLON CAPITAL

Carolon Capital is a global financial services firm specializing in fund distribution and management, strategic marketing and investor relations support. Established in 2014, Carolon provides asset managers, private equity firms and other service providers the support they need to expand their investor base and improve deal opportunities through a suite of complementary services. Carolon is registered under the Financial Services (Jersey) Law 1998 and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission in the conduct of Funds Service Business. For more information, please visit www.caroloncapital.com.

ABOUT VICTORY CAPITAL

Victory Capital is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had approximately $55 billion in assets under management and advisement.

Victory Capital is comprised of 11 autonomous investment franchises, each with an independent culture and investment approach. The franchises are supported by a robust distribution and operational platform, allowing them to focus solely on investment management. Victory Capital provides investment advisory services to institutional clients including corporations, non-profits, public funds, Taft-Hartley and sub-advisory clients through separate accounts and commingled funds. Through its intermediary channel, Victory Capital also offers retail and retirement clients mutual funds and ETFs as well as separately managed accounts through wrap fee programs and access to its investment models through unified managed accounts. For more information, please visit www.vcm.com.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States, Jersey, Channel Islands or elsewhere. This press release does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to issue, or any solicitation of any offer to subscribe for or to commit to subscribe for, any shares nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract therefor. Neither Carolon nor Victory intends to register any offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering of any securities in the United States.

