Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market Growing at 10.16% CAGR to 2021

The global CAD Market is highly competitive and diversified due to the presence of a large number of regional and international vendors across the globe. Some of the major challenges encountered by these vendors are the declining profit margins and increasing competitive environment.

In addition, the large vendors are increasingly focusing on market consolidation, where they acquire and merge with smaller entities. Furthermore, vendors are compelled to distinguish their product and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition due to the continual alteration of the technological environment.

The Global Computer-Aided Design Market 2017-2021 report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global CAD market for 2017-2021. In terms of geography, the Americas accounted for the maximum market share during 2016 and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years.

The analysts forecast global computer-aided design market (CAD) market to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% during the period 2017-2021. One trend in market is shift toward 4D CAD. End-users are gradually shifting from 3D to 4D CAD models. Globalization has intensified the competition among CAD solution vendors. The absence of product differentiation adds to the battle for maximum market share. Vendors are incorporating additional features and functionalities in their solutions to improve customer experience. CAD providers are developing 4D CAD solutions for enhanced operational performance and improved project execution strategies to improve the constructability and sequencing of construction schedules using granular level information.

The computer-aided design market (CAD) market report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The global key players are Autodesk, Dassault Systemes, PTC, and Siemens PLM Software. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: Menhirs NV, Encore Software, Stratasys, Graebert, SolveSpace, and TurboCAD.

According to the computer-aided design market 2017 report, one driver in market is high adoption of cloud-based CAD in APAC. The availability of cloud-based services has increased in APAC. Industries are focused on reducing PLM adoption costs, which gives rise to the popularity of cloud-based PLM software. Various PLM service providers are implementing the technology on the cloud. Wipro is providing cloud-based PLM services for the Siemens PLM Software, Teamcenter. Its cloud-based PLM services help electronics and semiconductor manufacturing companies deploy Teamcenter on the cloud. This deployment through infrastructure as a service (IaaS) helps end-users reduce upfront costs and total cost of ownership (TCO).

