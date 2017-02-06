This comprehensive white paper is designed to prepare businesses globally for GDPR, the most significant development in data protection in over 20 years.

DocsCorp (www.docscorp.com) have partnered with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Specialist and Business Technology Consultant, Tim Hyman, to publish an in-depth white paper entitled Dark Data: The Hidden Risk to GDPR Non-Compliance. It examines key impact areas of the new legislation, particularly on the storing and processing of 'personal data'; the impact of Brexit; responding to data access requests; the risk of dark data, and maintaining compliance.

Tim Hyman is an independent consultant with 20 years of experience as an IT Director at some of the UK's top law firms-Reed Smith, Olswang, and Taylor Wessing. Tim leads transformational change, focusing on strategic planning, building high calibre teams, introducing improvement programmes, and implementing best practice methodologies.

The white paper is available for download from the DocsCorp website.

GDPR impact on law firms

DocsCorp has partnered with the International Legal Technology Association (ILTA) to host an exclusive Lunch and Learn event in London on 21 February, 2017 to discuss how the new legislation will specifically impact law firms. The two-hour session includes a presentation by DocsCorp President and Co-Founder, Dean Sappey, on "GDPR - Threat or Opportunity for Law Firms." Ben Mitchell, Vice President of DocsCorp EMEA, will then moderate a roundtable discussion on "Data leak prevention and discoverability for GDPR compliance."

For more information, or to reserve a place at this event, email dobriyana.tropankeva@docscorp.com with your name and contact number.

About DocsCorp

DocsCorp provides document professionals who use enterprise content management systems with integrated, easy-to-use software and services that extend document processing, review, manipulation and publishing workflows inside and outside their environment to drive business efficiency and to increase the value of their existing technology investment. DocsCorp operates in all countries around the world with customers located throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia/Pacific. More than 3,500 organizations rely on DocsCorp software every day.

