sprite-preloader
Montag, 06.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,342 Euro		-0,025
-0,74 %
WKN: A0D9SK ISIN: GB00B06GM726 Ticker-Symbol: TEF 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,325
3,432
16:13
3,354
3,426
16:13
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC
TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC3,342-0,74 %
YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION15,111+4,82 %