Newly-announced architecture leverages companies' combined Industry 4.0 expertise to transform business models

Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced it is collaborating with Yokogawa, a global leader in the industrial automation and control, test and measurement, aviation, and other business segments, on a brand new Industrial Internet of Things architecture created with the goal of propelling Yokogawa's business model into a connected future. By combining Telit's robust technological portfolio of communication modules, sensor onboarding, and device management capabilities with Yokogawa's 100+ years of experience in providing devices, analytical instruments, and other industrial solutions, Yokogawa will be able to create new value for its customers.

Telit will contribute three critical components to the Yokogawa IIoT Architecture: A broad portfolio of wireless IoT communication modules whose common form factors necessitate only one hardware design per global deployment, a diverse collection of industrial drivers and edge analytics which enable a robust sensor onboarding capability, and powerful connectivity and device management capabilities.

Through collaboration with Telit, Yokogawa will be able to provide an end-to-end sensor to cloud solution composed of sensing, control, and cloud-based processing. Telit's cloud platform will act as an industrial-class device on-ramp to Yokogawa's managed cloud architecture, ensuring bi-directional device compatibility and control with a host of industrial sensors. Telit offers seamless remote device management capabilities including configuration, provisioning, and updating using ad-hoc or custom schedules applied to infinitely customizable groups of devices. Telit technologies integrate seamlessly to Yokogawa's managed cloud architecture, enabling hyper-scale ingestion of millions of events from industrial assets and devices.

Commenting on this initiative, Tsuyoshi Abe, a Yokogawa vice president and head of the company's Marketing Headquarters, emphasized the following: "For its 100th anniversary in 2015, Yokogawa came up with Co-innovating tomorrow as its new corporate brand slogan. Accordingly, we are making efforts to develop new solutions and create new value in collaboration with our customers and partners." He went on to say, "Telit's expertise in the Industrial Internet of Things segment combined with their outstanding portfolio of Internet of Things technology will allow us to accelerate our development of services. This added agility is exactly what we need to create that value."

"The Internet of Things has a tremendous ability to transform businesses and industries," said Fred Yentz, CEO of Telit IoT Platforms. "Telit is working with forward-looking and innovative organizations around the world to harness that potential. To that end, I would like to thank Yokogawa for their trust in Telit to help drive the spirit of co-innovation into their business and the industry."

Yokogawa and Telit will hold a joint presentation on their Industrial Internet of Things collaboration at Telit IoT Innovation and the IoT Evolution Expo, both occurring February 7th through the 10th in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement. The company offers the industry's broadest portfolio of integrated products and services for end-to-end IoT deployments including cellular communication modules in all technologies, GNSS, short-to-long range wireless modules, IoT connectivity plans and IoT platform services. Through the IoT Portal, Telit makes IoT onboarding easy, reduces risk, time to market, complexity and costs for asset tracking, remote monitoring and control, telematics, industrial automation and others, across many industries and vertical markets worldwide.

About Yokogawa

Yokogawa's global network of 114 companies spans 59 countries. Founded in 1915, the US$3.7 billion company engages in cutting-edge research and innovation. Yokogawa is active in the industrial automation and control (IA), test and measurement, and aviation and other businesses segments. The IA segment plays a vital role in a wide range of industries including oil, chemicals, natural gas, power, iron and steel, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals, and food.

