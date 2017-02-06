Global Interventional Cardiology Market 2017-2027

LONDON, February 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI), Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI), Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation (TMVR)

The global interventional cardiology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% in the first half of the forecast period and CAGR of 16.9% in the second half of the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2017 to 2027. The market is estimated at $13,920m in 2021 and $35,537m in 2027.

Report Scope

•Global Interventional Cardiology Market forecastsfrom 2017-2027

•Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) submarket forecastsfrom 2017-2027, further segmented into:

-Drug-eluting Stents (DES)

-Bare Metal Stents

-Bioresorbable Stents

This section also discusses theleading products, competitive landscape, market share of the leading players, drivers & restraints, pipeline analysis, SWOT analysis, reimbursement schemes for PCIin the US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Australia, Singapore, China and India.

•Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI/TAVR)from 2017-2027

This section also discusses themarket share of the leading players, drivers & restraints, pipeline analysis, SWOT analysis, reimbursement schemes for TAVI/TAVRin the US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Australia, Singapore, China and India.

•Trans Mitral Valve Implantation (TMVR) submarket forecastsfrom 2017-2027

This section also discusses themarket share of the leading players, drivers & restraints, pipeline analysis, SWOT analysis, reimbursement schemes for TMVRin the US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Australia, Singapore, China and India.

• Interventional Cardiology LeadingNational Market forecastsfrom 2017-2027 coveringthe US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Australia, Singapore, China, India and the Rest of the World (RoW)

Each country is further segmented into PCI, TAVI and TMVR.

• Assessment of selectedleading companiesthat hold major market shares in the interventional cardiology market

•SWOTandSTEPanalysis of the global interventional cardiology market

List of Companies and Organisations Mentioned in the Report

3mensio Medical Imaging

Abbott

Accucinch

Alvimedica

Amaranth Medical

Aperture Venture Partners

Arterial Remodelling Technologies

B.Braun

Balton

Biosensors International

Biotronik

Boston Scientific Group

British Heart Foundation

Caisson

Cardiac Dimensions

CardiAQ

Cardica

Cardiosolutions

Centre for Disease and Prevention Control (CDC)

Centres for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Cordis

Direct Flow Medical

Edwards Lifesciences

Elixir Medical Corporation

Emory University

European Society for Cardiology

FDA

HighLife

JenaValve

JW Medical Systems

Kardium

Kyoto Medical Planning

Lepu Medical Technology

Life Science Partners

Mardil Medical

Medfavour Medical Co., Ltd.

Medtronic

Micell Technologies

Microport Scientific

Milipede

Ministry of Health Labor and Welfare (MHLW)

Mitralign Inc.

Mitralix

MitrAssist

MVRx

NCSI

Neovasc

OrbusNeich Medical, Inc.

Paieon Inc

Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PDMA)

Phillips

Reva Medical

Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt.

Shanghai MicroPort Medical (Group) Co., Ltd.

Siemens AG

Singapore Heart Foundation

St Jude Medical

Surmodics Inc.

Sysmetis

Tendyne Holdings, Inc.

Terumo

The Health Science Authority (HSA)

The Medical Services Advisory Committee (MSAC)

TransCardiac

Valtech Cardio

Vascular Concepts

Venus Medtech Inc.,

WHO

