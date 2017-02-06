Global Interventional Cardiology Market 2017-2027

LONDON, February 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI), Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI), Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation (TMVR)
The global interventional cardiology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% in the first half of the forecast period and CAGR of 16.9% in the second half of the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2017 to 2027. The market is estimated at $13,920m in 2021 and $35,537m in 2027.
Report Scope
•Global Interventional Cardiology Market forecastsfrom 2017-2027
•Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) submarket forecastsfrom 2017-2027, further segmented into:
-Drug-eluting Stents (DES)
-Bare Metal Stents
-Bioresorbable Stents
This section also discusses theleading products, competitive landscape, market share of the leading players, drivers & restraints, pipeline analysis, SWOT analysis, reimbursement schemes for PCIin the US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Australia, Singapore, China and India.
•Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI/TAVR)from 2017-2027
This section also discusses themarket share of the leading players, drivers & restraints, pipeline analysis, SWOT analysis, reimbursement schemes for TAVI/TAVRin the US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Australia, Singapore, China and India.
To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com
•Trans Mitral Valve Implantation (TMVR) submarket forecastsfrom 2017-2027
This section also discusses themarket share of the leading players, drivers & restraints, pipeline analysis, SWOT analysis, reimbursement schemes for TMVRin the US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Australia, Singapore, China and India.
• Interventional Cardiology LeadingNational Market forecastsfrom 2017-2027 coveringthe US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Australia, Singapore, China, India and the Rest of the World (RoW)
Each country is further segmented into PCI, TAVI and TMVR.
• Assessment of selectedleading companiesthat hold major market shares in the interventional cardiology market
•SWOTandSTEPanalysis of the global interventional cardiology market
List of Companies and Organisations Mentioned in the Report
3mensio Medical Imaging
Abbott
Accucinch
Alvimedica
Amaranth Medical
Aperture Venture Partners
Arterial Remodelling Technologies
B.Braun
Balton
Biosensors International
Biotronik
Boston Scientific Group
British Heart Foundation
Caisson
Cardiac Dimensions
CardiAQ
Cardica
Cardiosolutions
Centre for Disease and Prevention Control (CDC)
Centres for Medicare & Medicaid Services
Cordis
Direct Flow Medical
Edwards Lifesciences
Elixir Medical Corporation
Emory University
European Society for Cardiology
FDA
HighLife
JenaValve
JW Medical Systems
Kardium
Kyoto Medical Planning
Lepu Medical Technology
Life Science Partners
Mardil Medical
Medfavour Medical Co., Ltd.
Medtronic
Micell Technologies
Microport Scientific
Milipede
Ministry of Health Labor and Welfare (MHLW)
Mitralign Inc.
Mitralix
MitrAssist
MVRx
NCSI
Neovasc
OrbusNeich Medical, Inc.
Paieon Inc
Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PDMA)
Phillips
Reva Medical
Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt.
Shanghai MicroPort Medical (Group) Co., Ltd.
Siemens AG
Singapore Heart Foundation
St Jude Medical
Surmodics Inc.
Sysmetis
Tendyne Holdings, Inc.
Terumo
The Health Science Authority (HSA)
The Medical Services Advisory Committee (MSAC)
TransCardiac
Valtech Cardio
Vascular Concepts
Venus Medtech Inc.,
WHO
