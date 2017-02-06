Brain Monitoring Devices Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, February 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Revenue Prospects by Device Type (Invasive & Non-Invasive), Product (EEG, CT, MRI, MEG, Others), Application (TBI, Epilepsy, Stroke, Others) and End-User (Hospitals, Neurological Centres, Other)

Brain monitoring - our new study reveals trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues

Where is the brain monitoring market heading? If you are involved in this sector you must read this brand new report. Visiongain's report shows you the potential revenues streams to 2027, assessing data, trends, opportunities and business prospects there.

Discover How to Stay Ahead

Our 155-page report provides 119 tables, charts, and graphs. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level. See financial results, interviews, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing brain monitoring market. See how to exploit the opportunities.

Forecasts to 2027 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2027, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), product profiles and commercial developments.

Discover sales predictions for the world market and submarkets

Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market and 4 different segmentations, with 2 device types, 5 product categories, 4 applications and 3 end-user types

• Brain Monitoring Device Market Forecasts to 2027, By Device Type

- Invasive

- Non-Invasive

• Brain Monitoring Device Market Forecasts to 2027, By Product

- Electroencephalogram (EEG),

- Computed Tomography (CT)

- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

- Magnetoencephalogram (MEG)

- Others

• Brain monitoring Market Forecasts to 2027, By Application

- Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI),

- Epilepsy

- Stroke

- Others

• Brain monitoring Market Forecasts to 2027, By End User

- Hospitals

- Neurological Centres

- Others

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 12 leading national markets:

• US

• Canada

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

• China

• India

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of the World

The report also includes profiles and forecasts for some of the leading companies in the brain monitoring device market, with a focus on the brain monitoring device segment of these companies' operations.

There will be growth in both established and in developing countries. Our analyses show that the developing markets, China and India in particular, will continue to achieve high revenue growth to 2027. Developments worldwide in medical device regulation, especially in the US and Japan will influence the market.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Overall world revenue for brain monitoring will surpass $9bn in 2017, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2027. Market entry of continuous brain monitoring devices and increasing prevalence of neurological conditions will increase sales to 2027.

Our work identifies which organisations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

How the Brain Monitoring Devices Market report helps you

In summary, our 155-page report provides you with the following knowledge:

•Revenue forecasts to 2027 for the world brain monitoring market and 4 different segmentations, with 2 device types, 5 product categories, 4 applications and 3 end-user types- discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

•Revenue forecasts to 2027 for the leading 12 national markets- US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico & the Rest of the World

•Discussion of what stimulates and restrains companies and the market

•Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

Information found nowhere else

With our survey you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss opportunity. See how you could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Also see how you can save time and receive recognition for commercial insight.

Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the brain monitoring device market and leading companies. You find data, trends and predictions.

Get our report todayBrain Monitoring Devices Market Forecast 2017-2027: Revenue Prospects by Device Type (Invasive & Non-Invasive), Product (EEG, CT, MRI, MEG, Others), Application (TBI, Epilepsy, Stroke, Others) and End-User (Hospitals, Neurological Centres, Other).Avoid missing out - get our report now.

Or click on: https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1787/Brain-Monitoring-Devices-Market-Forecast-2017-2027

List of Companies and Organizations:

Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc,

American Academy of Neurology

American Alzheimer's Association

American Board of Registered Electroencephalographic and Evoked Potential Technologists (ABRET) Laboratory

B. Braun Medical, Inc.,

Becton, Dickinson and Company,

Bestmed

C.R. Bard, Inc.

CAS Medial Systems, Inc.,

Center for Disease Control and Prevention

Century Medical Inc. (CMI)

Chalmers University of Technology

Children's Hospital Association VHA

Compumedics Limited,

Covidien

DePuy/Synthes,

DWL Elektronishe GmbH

Electrical Geodesics, Inc.

Elekta Inc.

European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM)

Food and Drug Administration

Gamida

GE Healthcare,

General Electric

Global Neuro-Diagnostics (GND)

HealthTech

Himanshu Photonics

Hungarian Defence Forces Medical Centre (Honved Hospital)

Integra Lifesciences Corp,

ITOCHU Corporation

Johnson & Johnson,

Korean Institute of Standards and Science (KRISS)

Kwangwon

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic,

National Health Services

Natus Medical Inc.,

NeuroQuest, LLC

Neuroscan

Nihon Kohden Corporation,

Nonin Medical

Novation

Ornim Medical

Philips Healthcare,

Provista

Royal Philips Electronics

Sandwell

Siemens Healthcare

Somanetics Corporation

State of the Nation Stroke

Stryker Corporation,

The Joint Commission

Toshiba

UHC

University of Gothenburg

Vittamed

West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust

Westmead Children's Hospital

World Health Organization (WHO)

ZhiNuo

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.,

