Goodwin, a leading Global 50 law firm, announced today that Matthew Pohlman has rejoined the firm as a partner in the Hospitality & Leisure Practice in the London office. Pohlman brings deep experience in the development, operation, management, acquisition, disposition and financing of hotels, resorts and other mixed-use hospitality assets around the world.

"We are delighted to welcome Matt back to Goodwin," said Teresa Goebel, partner in the Real Estate Industry Group. "Merging his extensive international hospitality experience with our capabilities in Europe and the U.S. will further expand our offering to hospitality and leisure clients, especially those with active interests in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas."

Pohlman advises many of the world's leading hotel companies on structuring, negotiating and documenting complex mixed-use projects with hotel, resort, branded residential, retail, spa, golf and various other components. He also counsels real estate private equity funds, institutional investors and high-net worth individuals in the acquisition, disposition and financing of hospitality assets.

"Matt returns to Goodwin during an exciting period of continued international growth at the firm," said David Evans, Chair of Goodwin's European offices. "He is widely respected in the hospitality and leisure industry and we look forward to him rejoining the firm's existing Hospitality Group, a key plank in our market-leading real estate industry team. We provide clients in the sector with a full-service platform to assist them in executing their varied and complex hospitality transactions, and Matt will add further expertise to the team across the EMEA region."

Pohlman began his career as an associate at the firm in 1999. He received his J.D. from Boston University School of Law, cum laude, and his M.B.A. from Boston University School of Management, with honors. He is a Registered Foreign Lawyer in England and Wales and is admitted to practice in Massachusetts and Washington.

Pohlman can be reached at MPohlman@goodwinlaw.com or 44. 207.447.4866.

Goodwin's Hospitality Leisure team is dedicated to providing best-in-class service to the hospitality and leisure industry, advising both hotel operators, including a number of the major luxury brands and hotel owners and investors on a wide range of matters. The team has worked with many of the hospitality industry's marquee names on some of the largest and most complex deals over the past decade. Its lawyers across the globe have handled hospitality transactions and related legal issues in more than 50 countries, including asset and portfolio acquisitions and dispositions, hospitality company corporate IPOs and M&A transactions, complex structuring relating to REITs and investments by tax-exempt entities, formation of investment funds targeting hotels, financings of all types, development and operational joint ventures project development, including acquisitions, joint ventures, financings, design and construction, hotel management and franchise agreements, retail leasing, food and beverage operations agreements and employment, including union matters.

