CashBet (www.cashbet.com), a leading mobile-first iGaming platform announced at ICE its new pricing model for iGaming operators. Starting today, qualifying operators can license the CashBet platform immediately with no upfront costs. With this new model, CashBet is expediting access to the $40 billion iGaming market by offering its complete end-to-end mobile-first operator platform, including its full suite of marketing and compliance tools risk-free.

Dr. Mike Reaves, CEO and co-founder of CashBet, said: "By removing the risks associated with paying up front for an iGaming platform, existing operators can make more informed decisions around platform migration. Additionally, both new and existing operators can deploy more capital towards marketing their business, which is essential for launching new casino titles and driving acquisition. It's a fast-growing and competitive market, and we believe providing streamlined access to our best-in-class platform will make it easier for more players to enter and succeed."

By signing up with CashBet's mobile-first iGaming platform, operators can access a comprehensive suite of services, such as campaign management, email marketing, and push notifications in addition to multi-jurisdictional compliance. The platform provides world-class network and physical security. CashBet enables game operators to protect their players and maximize value of their brands in the highly-regulated online gambling markets.

"The CashBet platform has tremendous value in the hands of the right operators, and in moving to a zero upfront cost partnership model, we will accelerate the formation of these successful partnerships where we mutually share in the risks and rewards of the iGaming market," added Reaves.

Founded in 2012, and based in Oakland, California, CashBet is a leading mobile-first real-money gaming (RMG) platform provider and turnkey operator. CashBet operates on behalf of multiple brands in Europe and licenses its proprietary mobile-first platform to operators worldwide. Some of the most unique, diverse and compelling games are "Powered By CashBet". Through its feature-rich platform, CashBet delivers player segmentation, bonusing, campaign management, and other patent-pending features to enable a profitable real-money gaming operation from day one. CashBet leaders are veterans of the regulated, online gambling industry with many years of successful operation. CashBet is licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. For more information, please visit www.cashbet.com.

