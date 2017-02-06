Global $13.9 Billion Roof Insulation Market 2017 - Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecast 2013-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Roof Insulation Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Roof Insulation Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 5.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $13.9 billion by 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing attention towards energy-efficient building in the construction sector, improved demand for insulating materials in extreme weather countries and evolution of new Chinese companies with competitively priced roofing and insulation materials.

Based on Type the market is categorized into reflective systems, rigid insulation, spray applied, batts & rolls and other types. Depending on the material the market is segmented by plastic foam, glass wool, stone wool and other materials. By application, market is segregated by pitched roof and flat roof.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview



3.1 Current Trends



3.1.1 Increasing attention towards energy-efficient buildings in the construction sector



3.1.2 Improved demand for insulating materials in extreme weather countries



3.1.3 Evolution of new Chinese companies with competitively priced roofing and insulation materials

4 Roof Insulation Market, By Type



4.1 Reflective Systems



4.2 Rigid Insulation )



4.3 Spray Applied



4.4 Batts & Rolls



4.5 Other Types

5 Roof Insulation Market, By Material



5.1 Plastic Foam



5.2 Glass Wool



5.3 Stone Wool



5.4 Other Materials



6 Roof Insulation Market, By Application

6.1 Pitched Roof



6.2 Flat Roof

7 Roof Insulation Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

9 Leading Companies



9.1 BASF SE



9.2 Saint-Gobain S.A.



9.3 Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd.



9.4 Rockwool International A/S



9.5 Paroc Group



9.6 Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.



9.7 Knauf Insulation



9.8 Benchmarking the Key Players



9.9 GAF



9.10 Owens Corning Corporation



9.11 Kingspan Group PLC

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xsrtnz/global_roof

