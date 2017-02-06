Global Ethanol Bus Market 2017-2021: Gradual Industrial Shift to the Use of Second-Generation Ethanol - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dublin - Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Ethanol Bus Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global ethanol bus market to grow at a CAGR of 10.37% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global ethanol bus market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report covers ethanol-based vehicles and their development timeline and ethanol buses in detail to give the reader a flavor of the technologies involved. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is the gradual industrial shift to the use of second-generation ethanol. First-generation biofuels (bioethanol, in this case) are usually made from sugars and vegetable oils found in crops. These can be easily extracted by using conventional technologies. Second-generation biofuels, on the other hand, are made from lignocellulosic biomass or woody crops, agricultural residues, and waste. Lignocellulosic biomass is the most widely available raw material on earth, which can be used to produce biofuels, primarily bioethanol. It is composed of carbohydrate polymers like cellulose and hemicellulose, and an aromatic polymer (lignin).

Further, the report states that one challenge in market is subsidies to fossil fuel consumption to reduce growth of ethanol consumption, leading to stunted growth of the ethanol bus market. As per secondary research, the fossil fuel consumption subsidies stood at $493 billion in 2014 globally. These subsidies are over four times higher than the subsidies offered to renewable energy. Several emerging countries of APAC and Central and South America enjoy the benefits of decreased fossil fuel prices because of these subsidies. Therefore, these countries prefer the use of petroleum over renewables. These pose a challenge to the consumption of ethanol, restraining the growth of the ethanol-based vehicle's market.

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by geography



Part 07: Market segmentation by ethanol source



Part 08: Market drivers



Part 09: Market challenges



Part 10: Market trends

Part 11: Vendor landscape and analysis

Part 12: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/92chvt/global_ethanol

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716