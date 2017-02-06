Global Carotenoids Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Analysis By Product, Application, Source & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Carotenoids Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 5.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $1.95 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include lucrative opportunities through development of high-value natural carotenoids and rising consumer interest towards naturally sourced products.

Based on Product the market is categorized into Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Beta-carotene, Lycopene, Zeaxanthin, Lutein, Capsanthin, Beta-apo-8-carotenal-ester, Annatto, Beta-Apo-8-carotenal and Other Products. Depending on the Application the market is segmented by animal feed, food & beverages, cosmetics, supplements and pharmaceuticals. By source, market is segregated by synthetic and natural.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Report Highlights:



The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities;

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers;

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries;

Key developments and strategies observed in the market;

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends;

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players;

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025;

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Companies Mentioned:



BASF SE

Algatechnologies Ltd

Allied Biotech Corporation

Chr. Hansen A/S

Cyanotech Corporation

D.D. Williamson & Co., Inc.

& Co., Inc. Dohler Group

Excelvite SDN. BHD.

FMC Corporation

Hansen Holding A/S,

Kemin Industries Inc.

Lycored Ltd.

Royal DSM N.V.

Sensient technologies Corporation

Valensa International LLC



Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview



4 Carotenoids Market, By Product



5 Carotenoids Market, By Application

6 Carotenoids Market, By Source



7 Carotenoids Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



9 Leading Companies



