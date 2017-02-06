

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK) announced the sale of substantially all of its US bar grating assets by its AMICO US subsidiary to Fisher & Ludlow, a subsidiary of Nucor Corp. Gibraltar had previously announced the exit of its US bar grating product line as part of its portfolio management and 80/20 strategic initiatives. The company said the terms of the deal were favorable to both parties.



Gibraltar said the company continues to manufacture and distribute expanded metal, plank grating, lath, trim, and perimeter security solutions to its customers in North America.



