Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Merkel Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Review, H2 2016" report to their offering.
Merkel cell carcinoma is a rare aggressive skin cancer that is at high risk of recurring and spreading (metastasizing) throughout the body. Risk factors for Merkel cell carcinoma include age, gender, light skin color, Ultraviolet exposure and immune suppression. Symptom includes painless nodule on skin. It usually starts on areas of skin exposed to the sun (face, neck, arms, and legs). Treatment includes chemotherapy, radiation therapy and surgery.
This report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutic development for Merkel Cell Carcinoma, complete with comparative analysis at various stages, therapeutics assessment by drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type, along with latest updates, and featured news and press releases. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Merkel Cell Carcinoma and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects.
The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. It strengthens R&D pipelines by identifying new targets and MoAs to produce first-in-class and best-in-class products.
Companies Mentioned:
- Amgen Inc
- Apcure SAS
- BeiGene Ltd
- Immune Design Corp
- Merck Co Inc
- Merck KGaA
- Millennium Pharmaceuticals Inc
- NantKwest Inc
- Novartis AG
- OncoSec Medical Inc
- Oncovir Inc
- Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Merkel Cell Carcinoma Overview
- Therapeutics Development
- Pipeline Products for Merkel Cell Carcinoma Overview
- Pipeline Products for Merkel Cell Carcinoma Comparative Analysis
- Merkel Cell Carcinoma Therapeutics under Development by Companies
- Merkel Cell Carcinoma Therapeutics under Investigation by Universities/Institutes
- Merkel Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Products Glance
- Late Stage Products
- Clinical Stage Products
- Early Stage Products
- Merkel Cell Carcinoma Products under Development by Companies
- Merkel Cell Carcinoma Products under Investigation by Universities/Institutes
- Merkel Cell Carcinoma Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/377wcc/merkel_cell.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170206005669/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Oncology Drugs, Skin Cancer Drugs