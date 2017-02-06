LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 02/06/17 -- Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the "Company") (LSE: APF) (TSX: APY) has been notified that, further to results of the equity placing announced on February 01, 2017, the following Directors/PDMRs have acquired shares in the Placing and in the following amounts:

Name Role Number of Number of Per cent of Placing ordinary issued Shares shares held ordinary immediately shares held following immediately Admission following Admission Julian Treger Chief Executive Officer 40,000 5,586,454 3.09% Mike Blyth Non-Executive Chairman 8,000 126,822 0.07% David Archer Non-Executive Director 20,000 20,000 0.01% Patrick Meier Non-Executive Director 16,000 173,318 0.10% Rachel Rhodes Non-Executive Director 7,500 22,500 0.01% Robert Stan Non-Executive Director 24,000 147,540 0.08% Juan Alvarez Head of Investments (PDMR) 4,000 4,000 0.01%

Holdings in Company

The Company has been notified that Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary (PDMR), has maintained his beneficial interest in 17,418 ordinary shares of the Company. As a result of admission of the Placing shares, he has a beneficial interest in the Company's ordinary shares that represents 0.01% of the issued share capital of the Company.

The Company's website has been updated to reflect these changes.

Regulatory information

As at the date of this announcement, the company's issued share capital consists of 180,902,034 ordinary shares with voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change of interest in, the share capital of the company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

This announcement contains inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014 and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of those Regulations.

For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is being made on behalf of the Company by Kevin Flynn, Company Secretary.

Director/PDMR Dealing - Further information

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

