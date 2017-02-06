As from February 8, 2017, subscription rights issued by Copperstone Resources AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until February 21 2017.



Instrument: Subscription rights ------------------------------------- Short name: COPP TR B ------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009580780 ------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 132264 ------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------- Tick size Table: Other Equities/227 ------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE -------------------------------------



As from February 8, 2017, paid subscription shares issued by Copperstone Resources AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------ Short name: COPP BTA B ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0009580798 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 132275 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: Other Equities/227 ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46-8-503 000 50.